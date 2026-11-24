A new lawsuit is once again challenging the Trump Administration after changes were made to the slavery exhibits at the President's House historic site in Philadelphia.

The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition says it has filed a federal suit asking a judge to reinstate the exhibits to their original form.

In July, the National Park Service installed new panels at the outdoor exhibit at 6th and Market streets, following a six-month legal fight. The panels included stories of nine enslaved Africans who lived and labored at the home, and court arguments addressed whether the original exhibit disparaged the Founding Fathers.

A federal judge ultimately OK'd changes to the exhibits, which were made in accordance with a Trump executive order titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."

New lawsuit filed over Philadelphia President's House exhibits

The latest lawsuit argues that the altered exhibits violate the Equal Protection clause of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution. In a news release, ATAC says "Black people are uniquely harmed by the erasure of the accurate version of slavery" at the site.

"The current incomplete and whitewashed depiction of the [President's House/Slavery Memorial] exhibit fails to recognize the horrific realities of slavery in the states and the contributions of the nine enslaved men, women and children at that historic site," ATAC said in a news release.

Other claims in the lawsuit will be made under the Administrative Procedure Act, the news release says.

The lawsuit alleges that the panels concerning Black people were "selectively removed," while panels featuring White historical figures at the President's House site remained "undisturbed."

What is the President's House exhibit in Philadelphia?

The President's House preceded the White House as the home of George Washington and John Adams from 1790-1800.

It became a historic site after the foundation was unearthed in 2000 as the City of Philadelphia prepared to relocate the Liberty Bell. ATAC formed in 2002 to lobby for the inclusion of slavery history in the finished historical site.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the historical site was held in 2010.

The old exhibits were removed in January 2026, but a federal judge ordered them to be preserved. The names of the nine enslaved people connected to the home are engraved in a wall of the exhibit.

This spring, the National Trust for Historic Preservation identified the President's House Site as one of the 11 most endangered historic sites in the United States, along with the Stonewall National Monument, the Women's Rights National Historic Park and others.