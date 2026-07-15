Trump administration's reworked slavery exhibits installed at President's House Site in Philadelphia

New panels at the slavery exhibits at the site of President George Washington's home in Philadelphia have been installed after a long legal fight over whether the original exhibit disparaged the Founding Fathers.

The installation of the new panels caps a legal battle that began in January.

Earlier this summer, a federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration, allowing the feds to remove the slavery display that had been there for 20-plus years and replace it with new panels.

Advocates and founders of the site say the new panels whitewash the truth and sanitize George Washington's role as an enslaver.

One of the new panels says the nine enslaved people who lived at this site with Washington were dynamic participants in the daily life of the family and the city.

On Wednesday morning, about a dozen United States Park Police officers were at the site. One told CBS News Philadelphia that they were there to help because the new panels had been installed.

Earlier this year, the City of Philadelphia sued the government when the original display was removed.

A federal judge sided with the city and some of the panels were then reinstalled, but the Trump administration appealed and won, leading to a complete overhaul of the President's House at 6th and Market streets in Old City.

In a statement, Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city will continue to fight back and explore its next legal steps.

"Overnight, under the cover of darkness, the federal government removed panels at the President's House that told a thorough history of Philadelphia," Parker said in a statement. "It was allowed to do this by the decision of the federal court, but that it did so at night shows it understands this action is shameful, that it violates community trust."

In a statement, the Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, said in part: