Philadelphia DA announces murder conviction in 2021 killing of pregnant woman Dianna Brice

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is announcing the first-degree murder conviction of a man in the 2021 killing of his pregnant girlfriend, Dianna Brice.

You can watch the news conference at 11 a.m. Monday, streaming live here or anywhere you watch CBS News Philadelphia.

Brice was three months pregnant when she was reported missing on March 30, 2021. She was last seen getting into her boyfriend Justin Smith's Ford Fusion in Upper Darby. That same day, the car was found burned in Southwest Philadelphia. Nearly a week later, her body was discovered in a wooded area off Eastwick Avenue; she had been shot multiple times.

According to investigators, Smith picked her up from K Laundry in Lansdowne on the morning of March 30, 2021. Before she was picked up, her mother noticed she was visibly upset but wouldn't say why.

By 1:30 p.m., the victim's mom called to say the laundry was done and it was time to head home. Brice told her she never made it to the pharmacy to pick up her prescription but would meet at home. That was the last time Brice was in contact with anyone.

Brice left behind an 8-year-old son.

Smith was arrested in March 2025 in Atlanta after being on the run for four years.