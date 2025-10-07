Delaware County teen charged with fatally shooting another teen in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, officials say

A 15-year-old girl from Delaware County was charged with murdering a 17-year-old in a shooting in Jenkintown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Precious Hamilton, of Crum Lynne, was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses in the fatal shooting of Baseem "Sevyen" Baker on Monday, officials said.

Hamilton was charged as an adult and is set to be arraigned Tuesday at a preliminary hearing.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, Abington Township Police responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive person inside a residence on the 100 block of York Road in Jenkintown. Officers arrived at the scene and found Baker dead with a gunshot wound to the head on the bedroom floor, officials said. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined the manner of death was a homicide.

After the shooting, Abington Township Police and Montgomery County detectives launched an investigation and found that Hamilton had been at Baker's residence since Friday night.

Baker's cousin told detectives Hamilton pulled out a small loaded handgun from her bag and showed it to them Sunday, according to officials.

The DA's office said detectives also found a video and still photo on Baker's iPad that showed Hamilton holding the small-caliber handgun and firing it outside the window without ammunition.

On Monday, Baker's mother left the apartment at around 2:40 p.m. to run errands for one of her younger children while Hamilton and Baker were there. She returned nearly two hours later and found her son unresponsive on the bedroom floor.

After Hamilton's scheduled preliminary hearing, she will be housed at the Montgomery County Youth Center, officials said.