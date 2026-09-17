Philadelphia Parking Authority begins enforcing Smart Loading Zones in Center City, Old City with tickets

Enforcement for Philadelphia's expanded Smart Loading Zone locations begins Thursday after the 30-day warning period expired.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority started the pilot program last year at 22 Center City locations and will now expand the zones to an additional 30. In total, the zones will cover 52 city blocks in Center City and Old City.

Drivers will need to register through the CurbPass app, which will charge them 10 cents per minute for up to an hour. Drivers who park in the zone longer than that will be fined $51.

Drivers who aren't registered will also be fined $51 if they park in the zone for longer than 3 minutes. Drivers who double park will also be fined $76.

Cameras are placed in the zones to monitor the cars. Violators will receive their tickets in the mail.

PPA says the goal of the program is to reduce traffic congestion in Center City and improve traffic flow.

So far, the PPA says it has worked. Since the program started last year, PPA says it saw a 28% improvement on Chestnut Street and a 32% improvement on Walnut Street.

In a statement, PPA acting executive director Gabe Roberts said, "We're making substantial progress in reducing congestion, which in turn improves public safety and quality of life."

Some drivers say the zones will make parking in Center City even harder.

"People live down here in this area. You have to park, like you want to go to Wawa. You park here, you get a ticket. I don't think it's fair," Clem Williams said.

"I feel like it's taking money from us that we already don't got," said Lamir Wallace.

The PPA posted a map online showing the zone locations.