More smart loading zones installed in Center City Philadelphia, drivers could be fined after 3 minutes

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is expanding the "Smart Loading Zones" program to more of Center City.

The program uses cameras to track how long a car is in a loading zone and issue penalties if you stay too long. The technology is also catching people double-parked, and the PPA is mailing people tickets.

You'll now see more signs that say, "Paid Loading At All Times. Registration Required."

If you park your car in one of these zones, you will need to register it on the CurbPass website. Then you'll be charged 10 cents a minute for up to an hour. If you stay longer, you'll be sent a $51 ticket. If you don't register your car and you stay for more than three minutes, you'll also be fined $51.

The PPA rolled out the program last year. Now they've expanded to an additional 30 blocks for a total of 52 blocks in Center City.

Acting Executive Director Gabe Roberts says smart loading zones are helping to keep the traffic flowing on busy streets.

"This program is not for us to generate revenue," Roberts said. "This program is to improve traffic flow and curb management."

From May 2025 to July 2026, the PPA has collected nearly $4.8 million in fines from the Smart Loading Zone program. About 7.5% of that has come from fines for people who double-parked and were caught on camera. It's a $76 fine for double-parking.

"The impact a double-parked car has, we've all dealt with it, being stuck behind it, the gridlock that comes with that," Roberts said. "If we can remove that from Center City driving practices as best we can, we're going to be scooting around the city with no problem."

CBS News Philadelphia talked with drivers who parked in one of the new smart loading zones. None of them knew about the program, including Dwayne Payne, who said he's worried about privacy.

"They're getting carried away with all these cameras," he said. "Enough is enough."

The new smart loading zones are already installed and can be viewed on a map here. There will be a 30-day warning period starting Monday, Aug. 17.