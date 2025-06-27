Philadelphia Parking Authority increasing prices to park across Center City

Parking meter prices are increasing by $1 an hour in Center City Philadelphia starting July 1, the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced this week.

For over a decade, the PPA charged $3 an hour for parking in the "Center City Core," an area defined by Arch Street to the north, Locust Street to the south, between 4th Street and 20th Street. The hourly rate will be increased to $4.

CBS News Philadelphia

In the larger "Center City Area" from Bainbridge Street to the south up to Spring Garden Street to the north, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill, parking rates will increase from $2.50 to $3.50 an hour.

Rates will increase to $2.50 an hour at long-term meters in the area, where drivers are permitted to park for periods of four or 12 hours.

PPA said the move will promote parking turnover and reduce congestion on the busiest streets of Center City.

The authority recently added cameras and pay-by-plate parking charges in "Smart Loading Zones" on Chestnut, Sansom and Walnut streets.