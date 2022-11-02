Powerball fever strikes Philadelphia with $1.2 billion jackpot

Powerball fever sweeping across Philly region as jackpot continues to grow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Powerball fever is everywhere. That's because more than $1 billion will be up for grabs in Wednesday's drawing.

Lottery players have big dreams about how to spend that $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot.

Welcome to the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

One of the largest jackpots in history certainly means you can wine and dine like Oprah Winfrey, cruise in yachts like Warren Buffett or produce a Hollywood smash hit.

If you choose to stay local, a $25 million condo on Walnut Street in Philly could be all yours.

And the property tax? Oh yeah, a simple quarter million dollar a year.

But who needs to worry a price tag?

Buy the engagement ring of your choice. Diamonds are your best friend.

This elegant $12 million yacht could be yours.

And this $750,000 limited production Lamborghini is calling your name.

Lottery players throughout the Delaware Valley have big dreams about how to spend that $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot.

"Maybe a small island," Juliet Kohli said. "Something like that."

"I would buy jewelry, I would buy sneakers, I would buy clothes," Artise Lee said. "I like nice things, expensive things."

While thinking big, we headed to Gold Bugget on Walnut Street in Center City.

Diamond consultants Gina Destra and Fateema Evans showed off pieces they'd love to sell to whoever is the lucky winner.

"She has right now over a million and a half dollars' worth of merchandise," Evans said, "so we can help you put a big dent in those lottery winnings. This is a gift for you. I hope that you are one of those lucky winners and you don't have to give me anything, just come in and buy this necklace and bracelet from Gina and that will suffice."

Whether spending the money on yourself or using it to give back to the community, hitting this jackpot is life-changing.