Powerball numbers announced for world-record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay
Powerball announced on Tuesday morning the winning numbers for its estimated record-breaking jackpot after a lengthy delay. The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.
Shortly after the numbers were revealed, game officials announced on Twitter there were no winners in the drawing. The grand prize was increased to $2.3 billion.
The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
