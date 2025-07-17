Power Stick deodorant recalled from retailers because of manufacturing defects

Some Power Stick deodorants manufactured by A.P. Deauville are under recall for manufacturing defects, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall impacts more than 67,000 cases of roll-on deodorants that were sold nationally, a notice posted by the agency shows. The issue is related to deviations with "current good manufacturing practices," a set of guidelines for pharmaceutical manufacturing, although the recall notice didn't specify the issues with the deodorants.

Easton, Pennsylvania-based A.P. Deauville didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recalled deodorants are:

Power Stick for her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL, UPC Code 815195019313 NDC# 42913-038-00, covering lots # 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, 082826E402

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL, UPC Code 815195018194 NDC# 42913-039-00, including lots # 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, 1.8 oz/ 53 mL, UPC Code 815195018224 NDC# 42913-040-00, involving lots Lot # 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221

The recall involves 21,265 cases of Power Stick for Her Roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh; 22,482 cases of Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh; and 23,467 cases of Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.