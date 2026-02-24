Some people in South Jersey still without power after blizzard: "We are all just struggling"

After a blizzard hit the Philadelphia region, some people in South Jersey are still without power days later.

"It's warmer out here than it is in my house," Sal Papa said.

Papa said he is still without power after a tree snapped down the road, a transformer broke right out front of his home and power lines dangled in the street on Parkview Road in Stratford, Camden County.

Papa said he lost power around 7 p.m. Sunday during the blizzard, and it's been a nightmare ever since.

"We were trying to stick it out, but it's unbearable," he said.

Papa said he got a hotel room for himself, his wife and his dog so they can stay warm and have electricity. He's been going back and forth from his home to the hotel.

"We are all just struggling," he said.

Atlantic City Electric said about 130,000 customers lost power. While they have made major process since the blizzard hit, they said they are working quickly and safely to get power back for everyone.

Papa said he knows crews are doing their best and hopes to catch a break soon.

"It took three weeks for that snow to melt and this came," Papa said.