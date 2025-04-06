Watch CBS News
Person shot in Pottstown, Pennsylvania; shelter-in-place order in effect, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo,
Alex Torres

/ CBS Philadelphia

A shelter-in-place order is in effect after a person was shot in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said. 

Police said officers responded to the area of Winding Road just after 6 p.m. for a shooting. 

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Police are asking people nearby to stay in their homes and avoid the area. So far, no arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

