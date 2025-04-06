Person shot in Pottstown, Pennsylvania; shelter-in-place order in effect, police say

A shelter-in-place order is in effect after a person was shot in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said.

Police said officers responded to the area of Winding Road just after 6 p.m. for a shooting.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are asking people nearby to stay in their homes and avoid the area. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.