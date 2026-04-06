A massive hole in a West Philadelphia street has frustrated residents for about 2 months

Residents in West Philadelphia are fed up with a massive hole in the middle of their street. The hole in the center of South 56 Street near Catharine Street has been there for about two months.

"We want them to come fix it," said Yulonda Irons, who lives on the street.

"I just don't understand why it takes so long to get one hole taken care of," Andre Terry, the block captain, said.

People who live nearby said it all started after a water main break.

They said crews fixed the break, but the patchwork on the road didn't hold up as cars drove on it.

Neighbors said, aside from wanting it fixed, they are also worried about safety for those who live and drive around there.

"People are swerving trying to avoid the pothole," Terry said. "It's ridiculous, not safe at all. It's such a hazard and so dangerous."

"Every day is frustrating, and every day someone's car is getting wrecked," said Crystal Scott, who also lives nearby. "It's dangerous and someone is going to get hurt and there are too many kids on this block."

Residents said they just want their road back to normal.

"Born and raised in this neighborhood, I care about this neighborhood," Terry said. "I picked up the signs multiple times."