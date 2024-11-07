Viral Portal on move to make room for Christmas Village in Philadelphia

The viral Portal in Philadelphia is on the move, but it isn't going far. Crews are working to relocate the Portal to make room for the Christmas Village in Center City, according to photographer HughE Dillon.

The Portal will remain in LOVE Park, but will now stand next to the Philadelphia Independence Visitor Center, near the "flying saucer" building at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard.

Dillon said the Portal will take two days to move but will be up and running again for the weekend.

The popular Christmas Village returns to LOVE Park near City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 23. According to the holiday market's website, the Christmas Village will run through Christmas Eve. Its hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The market will be open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Last month, the popular bidirectional screen offering people a chance to connect with countries Ireland, Poland and Lithuania was installed in LOVE Park. The viral Portal art installation was first installed in New York City's Flatiron Plaza.

"We are going to lean in and give really big ideas a chance in this city and make sure we're doing it in a way that everyone across neighborhoods all play a part," Michael Newmuis, the city's 2026 director coordinating plans for Philadelphia's active role in celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States, said last month.

The Portal livestream changes views about every three minutes. The livestream operates 24/7.