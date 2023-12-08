Porch pirate allegedly hits officer with vehicle while eluding arrest in Gloucester Township: police

Gloucester Township, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police are searching for a porch pirate who allegedly hit an officer with an SUV while eluding arrest.

According to Gloucester Township police, they received an anonymous tip that Ebony Gomez, the accused porch pirate, was in Sicklerville operating a white Dodge Journey. Gomez was involved in recent package thefts, according to Gloucester Township Police.

Officers located the vehicle traveling on Jarvis Road and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The license plate, NJ-F64PSY, was listed as stolen.

Officers said they observed juveniles inside the vehicle unrestrained before it fled at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers said they observed the vehicle parked and occupied on Parsons Court. An officer then approached the vehicle and gave commands to stop, but then Gomez once again attempted to flee, striking the officer with her vehicle, police said.

Additional police arrived and attempted to pursue the vehicle, however, for safety concerns the pursuit was stopped.

The officer struck by the vehicle was transported to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition.

Gomez is not in custody but has been charged with eluding arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement along with other charges.

Police ask if you know any information about Gomez to please contact Gloucester Twp. Police at our non-emergency number, 856-228-4500.