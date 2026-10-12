Pope Leo XIV won't present medal at Villanova University Sustainability Conference in Rome ahead of surgery

Pope Leo XIV won't present an inaugural medal in his name at a Villanova University Sustainability Conference in Rome, as he's set to undergo surgery to remove a lung nodule.

The U.S.-born pontiff, who is a Villanova alumnus, will be admitted to the hospital Tuesday, days after he shared that he would undergo surgery, the Vatican announced.

"The doctors believe it's best to take action, so, following their advice, I've decided to have surgery to remove it," Pope Leo, 71, said Sunday. "Thank you for your spiritual support, and I entrust myself to your prayers."

Pope Leo was scheduled to present the sustainability medal to Cardinal Michael Czerny, whose ministry has focused on social justice, human rights, migration and refugees, according to Villanova.

"The Medal seeks to honor those whose work demonstrates a holistic vision of sustainability, integrating care for the environment, social justice, concern for vulnerable populations and responsible stewardship of economic and natural resources," Villanova wrote about the medal.

A Villanova spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia that the sustainability conference in Rome will go on as scheduled. However, it's unclear who will present the medal.

"Villanova University joins the global Church in prayer for Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to undergo surgery," Villanova wrote on X Sunday. "May God grant the Holy Father strength, healing and a full recovery in the days ahead."

Pope Leo, who graduated from Villanova in 1977 with a degree in mathematics, will be treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, which has a special apartment for the pope.

The Villanova Sustainability Conference runs from Oct 12 to 15.