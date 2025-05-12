Philadelphia woman who was confirmed by Pope Leo in Peru reflects on spiritual connection with new pontiff

Philadelphia woman confirmed by Pope Leo XIV in Peru says she prays for pontiff daily

As the world looks to the future under newly elected Pope Leo XIV, one woman in Philadelphia is reflecting on a personal moment she shares with him — one that changed her life nearly a decade ago.

Fernanda Custodio, a Peruvian immigrant now living in Brewerytown, was confirmed in the Catholic Church by Pope Leo in 2016, years before he became the head of the Vatican.

"I cried, a lot of emotion when I found out," Custodio said. "It just feels very special that I got to meet him — and now he's the pope."

Before moving to Philadelphia in 2019 to attend Drexel University, Custodio grew up in Chiclayo, a city in northern Peru. Her family regularly attended Mass at the local parish where Pope Leo, then known as Robert Prevost, served as bishop for nearly 10 years. She vividly remembers the day he confirmed her.

"He looked right at me — he smiled and gave me the blessing," she said. "It feels so special, but also a mix of emotions, and very spiritual."

Pope Leo's leadership came at a crucial time in Custodio's life. She lost her father in 2016 and says she was on the verge of losing her faith, too.

"I attended one of his Masses, and the way that he spoke to everyone just made me feel protected," she said. "He has a very warm heart. And he gets us even closer to God."

Custodio's connection to the pope runs deep within her family. Her younger brothers were later baptized and confirmed by him, and her mother called the news of his election "a miracle."

The election of Pope Leo on Thursday marked a new chapter for the Catholic Church. For Custodio, it also brought new hope.

"I know the world needs some peace — and I'm hopeful he will bring that," she said. "And that's what we need right now."

Custodio says she prays for the pope every night, and she's looking forward to the day when her four-year-old daughter understands just how special their family's connection is.