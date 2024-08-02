Pop In Artisan Pops transforming summer staple dessert into hand-crafted treat

How owner of Delaware's Pop in Artisan Pops was inspired by family

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Janine Crawford is transforming a summer staple dessert into a hand-crafted artisanal treat.

Once an order comes in, the fun begins.

It's a process Crawford has been doing for five years after opening Pop In Artisan Pops in 2019 right before the pandemic.

"It was a lot of surprises, but somehow we got through it through the help of the community," Crawford said. "I'm really blessed and fortunate to still be here."

Before all the support from others, it was Crawford's grandmother that inspired her to start the business.

"I've always have had a love for sweets," Crawford said. "My grandmother was a great baker. Her specialty was rum cakes, and she did that in Jamaica and then she migrated here and continued to do that."

Eventually, Crawford went to what she calls "Ice Cream University" in Florida.

There, she learned the art of gelato and sorbet making, which helped her develop three types of ice pops: fruity, creamy and boozy, one for adults.

"We try to make them as close as possible to the cocktail so that's fun for moms and dads," Crawford said.

The shop says once they're done mixing all the ingredients, it takes just about 20 minutes to freeze close to 100 popsicles.

Crawford said although the hard work has led to success, it hasn't come without some obstacles as a woman of color.

"I think sometimes people underestimate what you know and you really have to push through some of that noise and let them know I've done my research," Crawford said. "I know what I'm doing. I can do this."

Crawford's confidence comes from the strong family around her, and she hopes to pass that perseverance on to others along with a sweet treat.

"You can do it," Crawford said. "Don't let anyone tell you, you can't."