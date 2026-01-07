People say they'd rather talk politics, religion than money with family and friends, survey finds

As many wrap up their holiday breaks, which likely included extended time with family and friends, a new survey reveals the one conversation topic you might've avoided even more than politics or religion: money.

Roughly three in five Americans say they would be uncomfortable talking about their bank account balances, credit card debt or annual salaries with their family and close friends, according to Bankrate.

On the flip side, far fewer said they'd feel as uncomfortable sharing their political views (24%) or religious views (18%).

But that hesitation could be costing you, according to Maggie Baker, a financial therapist with more than 35 years in the field of psychology and money. She said not talking about money can lead to missed financial opportunities, increased stress and potential damage to relationships.

"Most decisions about money are made not from your head, but from your heart," Baker said in a recent appearance on the new CBS News Philadelphia In Your Corner podcast. "If you're unaware of why you're making the choices you're making, you're going to have self-defeating behavior."

Baker is also the author of "Crazy About Money: How Emotions Confuse Our Money Choices and What To Do About It."

You can hear more on the new CBS News Philadelphia In Your Corner podcast, which is dedicated to helping you find solutions to better manage your money, spot the latest scams, and know your rights as a consumer so you can protect yourself.

Each week will feature a different guest expert. You can find new episodes posted every Wednesday on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.