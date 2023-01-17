Watch CBS News
Police: 12-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Olney, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday night. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. inside a home in the 5100 block of North 8th Street.

Police claim the boy was shot once in his left arm and once in his left torse.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where police said he is stable.

Investigators said family members heard one gunshot.

No gun was found in the home, however, according to police.

Police said preliminary information suggests the shooting could have been accidental.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

January 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

