Police searching for gold Nissan Maxima involved in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Camden

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in South Camden on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues. 

The gold Nissan Maxima reportedly struck the motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Willieant Cooper, was transported to a local hospital where he died. 

The driver of the Nissan Maxima fled from the scene after the collision. The vehicle has extensive damage and is known to be missing its rear bumper and has damage to the rear windshield. 

Camden Police

Police released photos of a similar car. 

Anyone with information should contact the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7042. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 11:38 AM

