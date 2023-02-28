Police search for van stolen from Northeast Philadelphia day care
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a van that was stolen from a Northeast Philadelphia day care overnight.
The van was taken before 1:30 a.m. from Amazing Kidz Academy on the 1200 block of Cheltenham Avenue in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.
We're working to find out the make and model of the vehicle.
No arrests have been made so far.
