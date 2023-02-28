Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for van stolen from Northeast Philadelphia day care

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Van stolen from Northeast Philadelphia day care
Van stolen from Northeast Philadelphia day care 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a van that was stolen from a Northeast Philadelphia day care overnight.

The van was taken before 1:30 a.m. from Amazing Kidz Academy on the 1200 block of Cheltenham Avenue in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

We're working to find out the make and model of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made so far.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 6:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.