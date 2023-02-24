Police release video of triple shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a triple shooting last Wednesday in hopes of finding the two gunmen.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 near a convenience store at 55th and Market Streets in West Philadelphia.

Police say three people were struck and listed in stable condition at local hospitals.

They also say before the shooting, a silver 2019 Volkswagen Passat with a moon roof was seen dropping the gunmen off near the store.

Authorities say they are looking for two men. They allegedly carried semi-autmoatoc handguns with them.

If you have any information, call police at (215) 686-8477 or dial 911.