Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.

The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket.

Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.

The car has since been recovered.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:42 AM

