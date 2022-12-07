Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.

The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket.

Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.

The car has since been recovered.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.