Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.
The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket.
Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.
The car has since been recovered.
If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
