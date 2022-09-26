Watch CBS News
Police release extended video to find suspect wanted in Northeast Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are continuing their search for the suspect wanted in last week's Northeast Philadelphia carjacking. Monday, they released an extended video showing more of the terrifying incident outside a home on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place.

The suspect can be seen pointing a gun at the victims before taking off in the stolen vehicle.

If you recognize the person in this video, contact police.

