Video: Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway

Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.

That's when a man pointed a gun at them.

The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse.

The carjacker drove off in their SUV.

It was later found thanks to a tracking program.

The thief is still at large