Video: Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.
It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.
That's when a man pointed a gun at them.
The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse.
The carjacker drove off in their SUV.
It was later found thanks to a tracking program.
The thief is still at large
