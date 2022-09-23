Watch CBS News
Crime

Video: Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway
Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.

That's when a man pointed a gun at them.

The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse.

The carjacker drove off in their SUV.

It was later found thanks to a tracking program.

The thief is still at large   

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 11:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.