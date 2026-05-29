Police pursuit ends with car fire on I-95 in Philadelphia, suspect arrested, sources say

A police pursuit that started in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section ended with a car fire along I-95 southbound and a suspect in custody Friday afternoon, sources said.

The car fire broke out just before 3 p.m. near the Girard Avenue exit.

Sources told CBS News Philadelphia the driver was being pursued by Philadelphia police officers from the 25th district out of the city's Hunting Park section. The pursuit started on E. Wishart Street, and the driver was wanted in connection with multiple robberies.

Sources said the pursuit ended after the car caught fire, and officers took the driver into custody.

Traffic remains heavy on I-95 Southbound Friday afternoon, with backups as far back as the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue exit.