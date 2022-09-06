Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide for killing main in Delco
Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide for killing main in Delco 00:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia.

On Sunday, he was charged with homicide.

Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park.

Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.

There is no word on a motive. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 5:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.