Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County

Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide for killing main in Delco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia.

On Sunday, he was charged with homicide.

Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park.

Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.

There is no word on a motive.

