Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Ridley Park over Labor Day weekend: sources

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police sources tell CBS3 a shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County over Labor Day weekend has been ruled a homicide. The shooting happened on North Swarthmore Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police tell Eyewitness News they have a suspected shooter in custody. Police say it appears to be domestic. 

Police have not revealed the victim's identity at this time. 

Officials say there's no threat to the community. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 10:02 PM

