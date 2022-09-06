Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Ridley Park over Labor Day weekend: sources
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police sources tell CBS3 a shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County over Labor Day weekend has been ruled a homicide. The shooting happened on North Swarthmore Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Police tell Eyewitness News they have a suspected shooter in custody. Police say it appears to be domestic.
Police have not revealed the victim's identity at this time.
Officials say there's no threat to the community.
