Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer shot in West Philadelphia, police say

By Joe Holden, Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Officer shot in West Philadelphia
Police: Officer shot in West Philadelphia 04:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer is in the hospital after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to authorities. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Summer Street.

The officer is from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say the officer drove himself to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear how the shooting happened.

It's also unclear if police have anyone in custody or suspects.

There's a large police presence on the scene.

summer-street.jpg

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia online and on TV for the latest developments.

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS3 Eyewitness News team as a general assignment reporter in May 2016. In August 2018, he became anchor of the weekend evening editions of CBS3 Eyewitness News and CW Philly.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.