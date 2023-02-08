Officer shot in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer is in the hospital after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to authorities. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Summer Street.

The officer is from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say the officer drove himself to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

BREAKING: A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department tells me police commanders are responding to 6000 Summer in West Phila. for reports of an officer shot. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 8, 2023

The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police have taped off multiple blocks around 6000 Summer, between Arch and Vine Streets — where reports are an officer was shot. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Xi7JJnsad0 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 8, 2023

It's unclear how the shooting happened.

It's also unclear if police have anyone in custody or suspects.

There's a large police presence on the scene.

