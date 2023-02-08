Officer shot in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer is in the hospital after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to authorities. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Summer Street.
The officer is from the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police say the officer drove himself to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
The officer's condition is unknown at this time.
It's unclear how the shooting happened.
It's also unclear if police have anyone in custody or suspects.
There's a large police presence on the scene.
