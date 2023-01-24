Watch CBS News
Police: Newtown, Pa. small business' American flag stolen

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Newtown Borough police need the public's help finding a stolen American flag. 

A windy storm on the night of Friday, Jan. 13 ended with a broken flag pole at the Countryside Frame and Design store. Police say someone then pulled the flag off the pole and stole it.

Police are checking surveillance cameras to gain any more information they can on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Newtown Borough Police at 215-860-7835 or their anonymous tip button.

