Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. 

At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they have identified the child and that the family was located.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

August 26, 2022

