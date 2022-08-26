Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road.

‼️Today at approximately 1200 the pictured child was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. Please call 610-734-7693 or 911 with any information as to the child’s or the child’s relatives information. Thank you @UpperDarbyPA pic.twitter.com/XlbPwC8OpU — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 26, 2022

At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they have identified the child and that the family was located.

Thankfully the child is safe and the family was located. The investigation is ongoing. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 26, 2022

This is still an ongoing investigation.