Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road.
At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they have identified the child and that the family was located.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.