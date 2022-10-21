Watch CBS News
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood
Man in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. 

Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. 

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. 

Police have not released information about a suspect. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 5:16 AM

