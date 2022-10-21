Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

Man in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Police have not released information about a suspect.