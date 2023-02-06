Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The search for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in a McDonald's parking lot.

CBS News Philadelphia just got surveillance pictures from Bristol Township police showing the pick-up truck they say struck the victim Sunday afternoon. You can see the pictures in the video above.

It happened in the McDonald's parking lot on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown.

Police say the car is a 4-door, gray Chevy Silverado.

The truck has "4 x 4" stickers on each side.

It also has black rims and a vanity plate on the front.

If you recognize the truck, call police.