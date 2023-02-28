New Pokémon app lets you catch 'em all while you catch some sleep

Here's the Pokémon game you can play while you sleep

Here's the Pokémon game you can play while you sleep

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have you ever enjoyed playing a video game so much, you didn't want to stop or even sleep?

Well, one company has found a way around that, letting you catch 'em all while you catch some Z's too.

Pokémon Sleep is the game that starts when you turn in for the night.

The app essentially is a sleep tracker and features the Pokémon characters Professor Neroli and Snorlax, the Pokémon known for sleeping in inconvenient locations.

Depending on how you sleep -- dozing, snoozing, or slumbering -- you'll attract different kinds of Pokémon who sleep the same way.

The company says the game is due out this summer.

It also pairs with the new Pokémon Go Plus accessory which releases in July. With that device, you can have a Pikachu sing you lullabies at night or wake you up in the morning.

Pokémon Sleep was announced as part of Pokémon Presents 2023, a big update video on all things fans can expect this year.

Also announced was new downloadable content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the two games for the Nintendo Switch.