Police in Pennsylvania search for suspect who stole German shepherd puppy from Montgomery County pet store

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are looking for a suspect who they say stole a black German shepherd puppy from a pet store last week. 

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, took the puppy from Playful Pets on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township at 3:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Plymouth Township police said in a news release

The suspect took the puppy, which is worth $2,800, from its pen and ran to the driver's side of a red Ford Ranger pickup truck parked in the driveway to flee, police said. The car was last seen going east on Ridge Pike and then southbound on Butler Pike. 

Plymouth Township police are asking anyone with information about the suspect seen in the video to contact them. Detective Andrew Moretti is handling the case.

Three photos from surveillance of a person wearing all black, the suspect police say took the dog
Plymouth Township Police Department
