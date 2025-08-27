4 people hurt after tree falls near Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia, fire officials say

Four people were taken to the hospital after a tree fell near the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia, fire officials said.

The four men are in stable condition at local hospitals, police said.

A witness said some of the people who were hurt were sitting at a table playing dominoes before the tree fell. People in the area rushed to help the victims, the witness said.

The tree fell around 4:30 p.m. near Memorial Hall and Concourse drives in Fairmount Park, according to Philadelphia police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.