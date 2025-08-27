Watch CBS News
4 people hurt after tree falls near Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia, fire officials say

By Laura Fay, Bill Seiders, Kerri Corrado, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Four people were taken to the hospital after a tree fell near the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia, fire officials said. 

The four men are in stable condition at local hospitals, police said.

A witness said some of the people who were hurt were sitting at a table playing dominoes before the tree fell. People in the area rushed to help the victims, the witness said.

The tree fell around 4:30 p.m. near Memorial Hall and Concourse drives in Fairmount Park, according to Philadelphia police.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

