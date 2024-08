Arsenal-Liverpool match, Phillies game could disrupt traffic at Sports Complex | Digital Brief

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A small plane crashed in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, on Wednesday, police said. The pilot used a parachute to help slow down the plane during the crash and was uninjured.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. into some trees near Liebig Street and Genoa Avenue.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

The pilot's identity isn't known at this time.