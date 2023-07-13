Watch CBS News
Pixar Putt Philadelphia at Penn's Landing offers fun for people of all ages

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

New pop-up Pixar Putt mini golf opens at Penn's Landing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new pop-up mini golf experience is taking over the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, and movie fans will get a kick out of it. Pixar Putt features stories and characters from some popular animated films.

The neat experience at Penn's Landing at the Great Plaza features 18 holes filled with Pixar movies.

"It's pure fun," Pixar Putt producer Chad Larabee said. "We're probably in one of the most beautiful and iconic parts of Philadelphia, with the Ben Franklin Bridge right behind us and Summerfest all around us." 

Larabee says the experience often sells out, so the best way to play is to sign up online.

Pixar Putt also has an after-dark event, which is for adults only Thursday through Saturday nights.

The experience is mini golf fun for all ages.

