Pittsburgh Steelers trading Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia Eagles, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is going to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report.

The Steelers are sending Pickett to the Eagles in a pick swap, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on X, citing ESPN sources. Once the Steelers signed former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Schefter said Pickett "preferred to move on."

The Eagles will get Pickett and the Steelers' original fourth-round pick, 120 overall, in 2024 while the Steelers get the Eagles' third-round comp pick, 98 overall, and the Eagles' highest two seventh-round draft picks in 2025, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Sounds like Pickett wanted to move on… but instead of competing with Wilson here he has Jalen Hurts in front of him in Philadelphia @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 15, 2024

Why did the Steelers trade Kenny Pickett?

The news came hours after the Steelers introduced Russell Wilson at a press conference. The plan was for Kenny Pickett to compete with Wilson for the starting position.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing sources, that the Steelers traded Pickett because of the way he "was poorly handling the arrival of Russell Wilson."

When Pickett was injured last season, third-stringer Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to the playoffs after an ineffective Mitch Trubisky was benched. Rudolph, a free agent, is reportedly signing with the Tennessee Titans, and Trubisky was released by the team in February. He signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Pickett was selected No. 20 overall by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

During his time in Pittsburgh, Pickett had 24 starts, going 14-10. He threw 4,474 yards for 13 touchdowns and had 13 interceptions. He had ankle surgery in December and stayed on the sidelines as Rudolph took over. Dulac also reported that Pickett refused to dress in Week 17 against Seattle.

Wilson was officially released by the Broncos earlier this week and is joining the Steelers on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $1.2 million. At Friday's press conference, Wilson said he's grateful to be in Pittsburgh.

"Obviously to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, it's a great tradition to be able to compete and be able to go to work with these guys every single day. It is the gift of this game, enjoying the process of it all," Wilson said.

At the press conference, Wilson sidestepped questions about competing for the starting quarterback position.

Why did the Eagles trade for Kenny Pickett?

The Eagles traded for Kenny Pickett to be the team's backup quarterback. He slides in behind starter Jalen Hurts, who signed a 5-year contract extension with the team in 2023.

The trade also brings Pickett close to home. He grew up in New Jersey and was an Eagles fan growing up.