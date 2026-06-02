Family, including multiple children, escapes house fire in Pine Hill, New Jersey

A family of six, including several children, were hospitalized after a house fire in Pine Hill, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., fire crews responded to a burning home on Hazel Road after a report that multiple people were trapped inside, according to Pine Hill Fire Department Battalion Chief Sal Pizzo.

Five people were able to make it out of the home as crews arrived on scene, while a sixth person made it out as firefighters were on their way to rescue him, Pizzo said.

Officials said the family was treated at a nearby hospital.

Later Tuesday morning, the family living at the house returned and told CBS News Philadelphia that the only person still hospitalized was their grandfather.

"We came upstairs and we couldn't see a thing the smoke was so black. We couldn't even breathe," homeowner Lo Worrell said. "I was just on the ground preparing to bury my son and he came running through the flames out into my arms. I thought my dad was gone and they told me he jumped out a window and EMS was able to get to him."

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control. No firefighters were injured.

Crews from Gloucester Township, Winslow Township and Berlin also responded to the house fire.

South Jersey Gas is planning to check the home's gas line, according to officials.