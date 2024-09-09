Pickleball is back at Dilworth Park in Center City, Philadelphia: Here's how to book a court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your paddles, picklers!

Starting Monday, Sept. 9, pickleball courts are back in Philadelphia at Dilworth Park next to City Hall.

The two courts are open to the public Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. until Oct. 13, but players need to book a court in advance online or through CityPickle's app.

Courts, which can accommodate up to eight people, cost $40 to reserve per hour and start at $5 per person.

Paddles can also be rented for $6 an hour.

This is the second year that CityPickle has brought the temporary pickleball courts to Center City.

For pickleballers looking for a more permanent place to play, the largest pickleball facility in the Northeast is slated to open in Mercer County, New Jersey this fall.

The Robbinsville Pickle House, a 60,000-square-foot, 20-court facility, is now accepting memberships. The facility will be located at the site of the former Robbinsville Fieldhouse at 153 West Manor Way.

"We are thrilled to help accommodate one of the fastest-growing sports in America, if not the world," Robbinsville Township Mayor Dave Fried said in earlier this year. "This iconic fieldhouse has been the source of so many wonderful memories over the years, and thanks to the vision of Chris and his Mercer Management team, you can be sure more lasting memories are in store."