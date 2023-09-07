Philadelphia has pop-up pickleball courts, but is something more permanent on the way?

Citypickle co-founders want a more permanent pickleball court in Philadelphia

Citypickle co-founders want a more permanent pickleball court in Philadelphia

Citypickle co-founders want a more permanent pickleball court in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a new place to play pickleball in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Yes, pickleball is a professional sport. Here's how much top players make.

CityPickle's new court opened Thursday, Sept. 7 in Dilworth Park next to City Hall. The pop-up courts are there until next month and the co-owners of the company say they're eyeing a more permanent feature in the city at some point.

Pickleball is growing in popularity and even has a professional component. Like tennis with a Wiffle Ball and pingpong-like paddles, it's played on a hard court that's a little more compact than your typical tennis court.

CityPickle started in New York City and runs six courts there, including at Central Park, Union Square and Hudson Yards, according to its website.

On the courts Thursday morning, co-founder Mary Cannon teased that something more permanent may be in the works too.

"We love Philadelphia, and we hope we have really exciting news to share with you soon," Cannon said.

Cannon grew up in Valley Forge and co-founder Erica Desai went to the University of Pennsylvania.

The Dilworth Park court is the company's first outside NYC, Desai said.

"Philadelphia was the next logical spot for us to be. Our goal is to be in cities all across the country," Desai said.

What's the appeal of pickleball?

"Pickleball is for everyone, it's a sport whether you're 8 or 88 you can learn it in minutes and have a great time playing," Desai said. "We think that's what makes it so popular and fun for everyone to play."

The sport can appeal to mixed-age groups such as parents and kids, but a group of friends could pick up some paddles and play too.

It's a great way to socialize while keeping active, Cannon said.

Pickleball near me: How to reserve times at CityPickle courts

CityPickle's pop-up pickleball court in Dilworth Park is open daily until Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can rent pickleball paddles for $6.

The court rental is $40 an hour. Split that between four players and it's $10 a person.

Check out CityPickle's website for more.