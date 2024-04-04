Largest pickleball center in Northeast coming to Robbinsville, New Jersey in fall 2024

Heavy rains leaves behind raging creeks, latest on I-95 shooting and more | Digital Brief

Heavy rains leaves behind raging creeks, latest on I-95 shooting and more | Digital Brief

Heavy rains leaves behind raging creeks, latest on I-95 shooting and more | Digital Brief

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - The largest pickleball facility in the Northeast is coming to Mercer County, New Jersey, in the fall of 2024, according to Robbinsville Township.

The township said last week construction on the new court and arena is scheduled to begin this spring.

The Robbinsville Pickle House, a 60,000-square-foot facility, will stand at the former Robbinsville Fieldhouse at 153 W. Manor Way.

The township collaborated with USA Pickleball to bring over 20 indoor courts, an in-house restaurant and bar cafe, lighting and year-round temperature control to the arena.

According to the township, the Pickle House will have air conditioning, radiant heat and heated courts.

Mercer Management founder Christopher Vernon is being credited with coming up with the Pickle House.

The Pickle House will offer classes, tournaments and private court rentals.

"We're thrilled to unveil The Pickle House later this year, a culmination of our dedication to providing top-tier facilities for athletes of all backgrounds," Vernon said in a statement, adding the facility will allow players to "experience pickleball like never before."

The pickleball facility will offer annual memberships or hourly court rentals.

Robbinsville Township Mayor Dave Fried said in a statement the township was elated to bring The Pickle House to the township.

"We are thrilled to help accommodate one of the fastest-growing sports in America, if not the world," Fried said. "This iconic fieldhouse has been the source of so many wonderful memories over the years, and thanks to the vision of Chris and his Mercer Management team, you can be sure more lasting memories are in store."

According to USA Pickleball, membership in the organization saw a 15% increase over 2023 with over 50,000 known courts in the country. The game is widely considered America's fastest-growing sport.