PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi to retire at the end of 2025

Bob Lombardi, the executive director of Pennsylvania's high school athletics governing body, will be retiring at the end of the year.

Lombardi, who has been on the PIAA staff since 1988 and has been executive director since 2012, revealed his retirement plans on Wednesday.

Mark Byers, who currently serves as the PIAA's chief operating officer, will take over for Lombardi.

During Lombardi's tenure at the helm of the PIAA, numerous developments surrounding high school sports in Pennsylvania took place, including changing from four classifications to six in several sports for both boys and girls.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi will be retiring at the end of the year. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

When asked if he had any regrets about his tenure as the PIAA's executive director, Lombardi said he maybe would've spent more time with his family over the years.

"I've taken advantage of their love and support by working a little too much," Lombardi said.

Lombardi said when it comes to changes that have taken place during his time at the PIAA and what he'd like to see possibly change, he mentioned a lack of sportsmanship, a lack of adherence to rules, and how it seems that the focus of athletics being that it's supposed to be fun has been forgotten."

"Why did you get involved at first? Because you liked it," Lombardi said. "Today, just because a kid shows something at a young age, every mom and dad thinks their kid is going to Pitt, Penn State, Alabama, USC or wherever."