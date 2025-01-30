Philadelphia airport receives diverted flights from DC's Reagan airport after deadly plane-helicopter crash

Plane, helicopter collide at Reagan Airport in DC; crash impacting flights at PHL and nationwide

Plane, helicopter collide at Reagan Airport in DC; crash impacting flights at PHL and nationwide

Plane, helicopter collide at Reagan Airport in DC; crash impacting flights at PHL and nationwide

Officials at Philadelphia International Airport say their thoughts are with everyone impacted by a tragic crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday night.

CBS News reports an American Airlines jet collided with a military helicopter over the Potomac River around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Three people were aboard the helicopter, a Sikorsky Black Hawk; there were four crew members and 60 passengers aboard the jet, including several members of the international figure skating community.

U.S. Figure Skating said those passengers included athletes, coaches and family members returning from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Wichita, Kansas.

As rescue efforts were underway in Washington, PHL received two flights that were diverted from Reagan National Airport Wednesday night.

As of Thursday morning, there are a handful of cancellations and delays in Philadelphia.

One scheduled flight that was set to arrive in Philly from Reagan has been canceled. On the departures side, two flights set to leave Philly for Reagan have been canceled, and one is delayed.

The situation could continue to evolve as Reagan Airport isn't expected to reopen until 11 a.m. at the earliest.

A spokesperson for PHL says anyone planning to fly to Reagan Airport on Thursday should check with their airlines for flight updates.

The closure of Reagan Airport was impacting other airports as well including Pittsburgh International Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.