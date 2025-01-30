Several flights between Pittsburgh International and Reagan National cancelled following deadly D.C. plane crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several flights between Pittsburgh International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have been cancelled following Wednesday night's deadly midair collision between a commercial jet and a U.S. Army helicopter.

The following flights that were supposed to leave Pittsburgh International on Wednesday have been cancelled.

American Airlines flight 4501 -- 5:45 a.m. departure has been cancelled

American Airlines flight 4469 -- 8:00 a.m. departure has been cancelled

American Airlines flight 5552 -- 10:21 a.m. departure has been cancelled

As of early Thursday morning, American Airlines flight 5078 is set to depart for Reagan at 11:54 a.m.

The following flights did not arrive at Pittsburgh International as scheduled or have been cancelled:

American Airlines flight 4763 -- was supposed to arrive at 11:30 p.m. but was cancelled

American Airlines flight 5552 -- 9:51 a.m. arrival has been cancelled

As of early Thursday morning, American Airlines flight 5078 is set to arrive at Pittsburgh International at 11:21 a.m.

Search efforts underway in the Potomac River near Reagan

At least 19 bodies have been recovered from the site of the collision, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The plane, American Eagle flight 5342, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching for landing when the collision occurred.

The helicopter was on a training flight with a crew of three, based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.