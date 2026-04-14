Philly Pride Festival moving to the Ben Franklin Parkway for 2026

Philadelphia's Pride Festival is relocating for 2026, in a move organizers say is necessary to accommodate increasing attendance.

The 2026 Philly Pride Festival will take place Sunday, June 7, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to Philly Pride 365, the organization that plans June's Pride events and OURfest in October.

This year's festival will include three stages with live entertainment, food trucks, beer gardens and family-friendly activities. There will also be a new addition called the Maker's Tent, a marketplace featuring products and artwork for sale from LGBTQ+-owned businesses and artists.

"For the first time, Pride takes over the Parkway," Philly Pride 365 Executive Director Tyrell Brown said in a video announcing the change.

The festival will require tickets to get in, with admission at $10. Tickets are not yet available to buy, and there could be VIP packages for sale as well at a later date.

People experiencing financial hardship may be able to get free tickets through community partnerships that will be announced later.

Philly Pride 365 says the festival has expanded in popularity in recent years and "so too has the need for infrastructure that can support its scale and complexity." Attendance has boomed from about 47,000 in 2022 to 147,000 in 2025, according to a news release.

Organizers said the Parkway, "Philadelphia's premier civic corridor, provides the capacity, accessibility, and operational framework necessary to safely host a gathering of this size."

Philly Pride 365 says there will be "coordinated nightlife and cultural activations" promoting the Gayborhood that "will continue to drive economic impact and engagement throughout Pride Weekend."

Last year's Pride March and Festival took place in Old City and the Gayborhood. The march went up Walnut Street and ended at 11th and Locust streets near one of the entrances to the Pride Festival.

There's no immediate word on where the Pride march will take place in 2026. Last year, the route was announced shortly before the event.

Earlier this year, Philly Pride 365 announced the theme for 2026 Pride Month events, "Pride is Power."