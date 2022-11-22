Philly police hosting 53rd annual Operation Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People are already heading to the airport and hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. While the travel rush is on, instead of heading out the door some people are spending their morning making sure other families have a Thanksgiving meal.

Operation Thanksgiving is underway Tuesday at Philadelphia Police headquarters. It's the 53rd annual event where they'll be delivering dinner baskets to more than 200 families across the city.

Officers and civilian employees with the police department will pack and deliver the boxes to families in the 21 police districts. Each box contains a 12-to-16-pound turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans and gravy.

They also include a note from Commissioner Danielle Outlaw offering well wishes from the department. Department employees donated more than $8,000 to cover the cost of the holiday goodies in each box.

Outlaw is expected to be in attendance at the event Tuesday.