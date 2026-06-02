New 'Philly Love Stories' exhibit invites residents to share why they love Philadelphia

A new interactive installation inside Fashion District Philadelphia is giving residents and visitors a chance to publicly share their love for the city ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup.

The "Philly Love Stories" exhibit opened near the shopping center's main entrance at Market and North 9th streets, across from the FIFA Volunteer Headquarters. The display features heart-themed decorations and message walls where visitors can write notes about what Philadelphia means to them.

Despite the Valentine's Day-like aesthetic, organizers say the project is not focused on romance.

"The whole mission behind Philly Love Stories came from and was inspired by our civic pride," said Farah Vogel, senior manager of social content and strategy for Visit Philadelphia.

The exhibit grew out of Visit Philadelphia's "Philly Love Stories" video series, which launched a few years ago. The series has featured a wide range of Philadelphians — including neighborhood leaders, lion dancers from the Philadelphia Suns, drag performers and community advocates — sharing personal stories about their connection to the city.

Now, organizers are inviting the public to contribute their own stories.

Among those stopping by the exhibit was Arnold Ford, assistant principal at Mann Elementary School, who previously participated in the video series.

"Working in Philly schools, it really allowed me to unlock the passion that's already in me," Ford said.

By midday on the exhibit's opening day, dozens of handwritten notes already covered the display walls.

Some messages celebrated favorite neighborhoods. Others highlighted local restaurants and cultural attractions. Many focused on Philadelphia's diversity and sense of opportunity. One note read, "I love Philly because all dreams are possible."

"We hope that not only they'll be able to read these stories, but get a sense of, wow, I should tell my story too," Vogel said.

Danielle Massi, another participant in the project, said many of the messages shared a common theme.

"We love each other, we love the city itself, and we love community," Massi said.

And in true Philadelphia fashion, many contributors ended their notes with a familiar phrase: "Go Birds!"